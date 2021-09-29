Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $271.94

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $271.94 and last traded at $271.94, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

