Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $10.49 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $436.86. The company had a trading volume of 448,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,696. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

