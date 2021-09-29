Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded down $4.47 on Wednesday, reaching $3,311.49. 108,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,410.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,359.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

