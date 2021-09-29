Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 9,972 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $495,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $842,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $3,339,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.19. The company had a trading volume of 46,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,949. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

