WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

