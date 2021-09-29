Wedbush Comments on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

UBER opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

