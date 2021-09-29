Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) recently:

9/29/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

9/28/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $29.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

9/23/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

9/3/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

8/11/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:ONTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Get Onconova Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.