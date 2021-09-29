Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0598 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

EAD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. 128,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,043. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

