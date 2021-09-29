Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 74,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,519. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.