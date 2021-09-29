Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ERH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. 28,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,542. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

