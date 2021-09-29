Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Lessened by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,607 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $79,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 265,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,650,934. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

