Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

WIW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 95,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $13.52.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund were worth $28,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.