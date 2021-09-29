Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PAI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,217. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $17.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

