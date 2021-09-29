Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:WEA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 38,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

