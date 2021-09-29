WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is Clearfield Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Clearfield Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 13.3% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearfield Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,028,301 shares of company stock worth $788,506,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,097. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.