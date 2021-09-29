Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $205.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $184.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WING. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

Wingstop stock opened at $165.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 174.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.04. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $1,912,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

