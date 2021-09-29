WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.57

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.57 and traded as low as $47.70. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 43,095 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.