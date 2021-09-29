WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.47 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $12.47 million and $382,299.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00119331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00167942 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

