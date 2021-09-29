Woodcoin (LOG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $65,408.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $604,021.04 and $65,408.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,287.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.79 or 0.06824886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00351597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.95 or 0.01160045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00109156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.74 or 0.00626678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.07 or 0.00559676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00303788 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

