Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $20.96 million and approximately $140,560.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002234 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00065288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00103317 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.