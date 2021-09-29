WOWswap (WOW) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, WOWswap has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00014172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $91,418.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00065288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00103317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00136283 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,406.49 or 1.00184672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.53 or 0.06812280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.00775228 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

