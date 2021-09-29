WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIR.U. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE WIR.U opened at C$21.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$12.19 and a 1-year high of C$21.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.40.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

