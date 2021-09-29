Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,772 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.06.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $222.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.