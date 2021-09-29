Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,949 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $306,401,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

