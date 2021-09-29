Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

American Water Works stock opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

