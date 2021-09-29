Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after buying an additional 262,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after buying an additional 237,540 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after buying an additional 184,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

