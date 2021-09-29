Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,967,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $241.25 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.