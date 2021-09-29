Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,506 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

