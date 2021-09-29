Xponance Inc. Buys 14,713 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 600.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Unity Software by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock valued at $146,128,922 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U stock opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

