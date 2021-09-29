Xponance Inc. Buys 6,425 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 691,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after acquiring an additional 675,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after acquiring an additional 507,432 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 458,501 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

