Xponance Inc. Buys 8,764 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

LAMR opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

