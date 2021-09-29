Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 8,677 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in DoorDash by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 4,351,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,010,000 after buying an additional 274,149 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,464,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after buying an additional 131,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,046,030 shares of company stock worth $2,186,208,465 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $206.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.92.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

