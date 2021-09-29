Xponance Inc. Cuts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,879 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,754,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.35. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.