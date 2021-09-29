Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,061 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.
Aflac stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.
About Aflac
Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.
