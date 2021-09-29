Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,061 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

