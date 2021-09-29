Xponance Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQR opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.19.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

