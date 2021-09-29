Xponance Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 680,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

