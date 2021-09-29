Xponance Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 437,730 shares of company stock valued at $19,546,086 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPX stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

