Xponance Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $225,525,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $258.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.17 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.83. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $3,417,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,559,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

