Xponance Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $192.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average of $188.15. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $107.31 and a one year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

