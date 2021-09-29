Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,419,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $131.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

