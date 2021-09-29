Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,799,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 217,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

OXY stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

