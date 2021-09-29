Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock opened at $179.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.98. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.