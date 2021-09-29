Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

AWK opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

