Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRU opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.87. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.