Xponance Inc. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3,690.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 311,958 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 22.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,353,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,341,000 after acquiring an additional 265,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

DKNG stock opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $4,529,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock worth $269,476,131. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.