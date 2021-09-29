Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $4,036,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Novavax by 92.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after buying an additional 97,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 43.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.99 and a 200-day moving average of $202.08.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total transaction of $1,774,338.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,224.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,080 shares of company stock valued at $26,501,061 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

