Xponance Inc. Purchases 19,106 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MAT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

