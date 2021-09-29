Xponance Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 50.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 1,478.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Wayfair by 19.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total value of $382,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,339,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,760,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $278.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.01. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

