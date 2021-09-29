Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,879 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.35. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.