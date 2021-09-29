xRhodium (XRC) Trading 31.4% Higher Over Last Week

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $219.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

